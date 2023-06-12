A fire raged in a downtown market in Port-au Prince on Monday, destroying several stores and stalls. The blaze erupted in the morning and burned about 95% of the buildings and products in the market of Delmas. (June 12) (AP Video/Pierre Luxama)
Vendors despair as fire rages through Haiti market
