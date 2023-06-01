He was the king of Queen and his crown could be yours — for the right price. Freddie Mercury’s extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten lyrics for “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” will go up for auction at Sotheby’s in September. (June 1) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Sotheby’s to auction Freddie Mercury collection
