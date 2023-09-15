Nearly 1 million California fast-food and health care workers are poised to win major wage increases after labor unions flexed their muscle in the state’s Democratic-led Legislature. Gov. Gavin Newsom will decide their fate. (Sept. 15) (AP Video: Terry Chea)
California lawmakers approve bills to raise worker pay
