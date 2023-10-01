Large carrot growers are facing off against small landowners and local residents in the Cuyama Valley basin of California with lawsuits and carrot boycotts in a battle over groundwater rights. (Sept XX) (AP Video: Eugene Garcia)
Carrot boycott launched in Calif. water dispute
Large carrot growers are facing off against small landowners and local residents in the Cuyama Valley basin of California with lawsuits and carrot boycotts in a battle over groundwater rights. (Sept XX) (AP Video: Eugene Garcia)