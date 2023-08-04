House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended former President Donald Trump, while in Central California on Thursday, the day that Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony counts, stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. (Aug. 4)
McCarthy: Trump charges ‘seem totally political’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended former President Donald Trump, while in Central California on Thursday, the day that Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony counts, stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. (Aug. 4)