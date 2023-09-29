Tribal, state and federal officials are cheering the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. (Sept. 27) (AP video by Haven Daley)
As work begins on the largest US dam removal project, tribes look to a future of growth
