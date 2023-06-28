Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm; Kevin Spacey faces sex assault trial in London on allegations over a decade old; Ryan Seacrest will host U.S. “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak retires next year. (June 28)
ShowBiz Minute: Sands, Spacey, Seacrest
