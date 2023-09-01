Silicon Valley investors have spent roughly $800 million to buy nearly 80 square miles of land in rural California with plans to build a new eco-friendly city. But first they have to convince skeptical voters and politicians. (Sept. 1) (AP Video/Terry Chea)
Tech titans want to build a new city in California
