Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed three bills aimed at reducing gun violence, including an 11 percent state tax on guns and ammunition to pay for gun-safety programs. Gun rights advocates plan to challenge the new tax in court. (Sept. 26)
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
