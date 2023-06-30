A California law approved by voters that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday. That’s after years of delays, and warnings that the rules could lead to price spikes and pork shortages. (June 30) (AP video: Jeff Roberson)
California law aimed at getting pigs out of narrow breeding cages taking effect
A California law approved by voters that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday. That’s after years of delays, and warnings that the rules could lead to price spikes and pork shortages. (June 30) (AP video: Jeff Roberson)