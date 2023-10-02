Missing 9-year-old found
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has chosen Laphonza Butler, a former union leader and Democratic insider, to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein. Butler will be the only Black woman in the Senate. (Oct 2)(AP Video/Terry Chea)
California governor: Laphonza Butler ‘uniquely qualified” for Senate appointment

