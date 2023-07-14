More than a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings as a heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. (July 14)
Blistering heat wave spreads to California
More than a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings as a heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. (July 14)