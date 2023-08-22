World champion Sha’Carri
Trump to surrender
Storm Hilary heads north
Voice of Mario retires
Dodger Stadium didn’t flood

Cambodian parliament has approved Hun Manet, the son of longtime autocratic leader Hun Sen, to be the country’s new prime minister. Hun Manet, who is Cambodia’s military chief, has been engaging in foreign diplomacy more and more in recent years. (August 22) (AP video/Ouk Navouth)

Video

Cambodia approves Hun Sen’s son as prime minister

Cambodian parliament has approved Hun Manet, the son of longtime autocratic leader Hun Sen, to be the country’s new prime minister. Hun Manet, who is Cambodia’s military chief, has been engaging in foreign diplomacy more and more in recent years. (August 22) (AP video/Ouk Navouth)
 
Share