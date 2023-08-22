Cambodian parliament has approved Hun Manet, the son of longtime autocratic leader Hun Sen, to be the country’s new prime minister. Hun Manet, who is Cambodia’s military chief, has been engaging in foreign diplomacy more and more in recent years. (August 22) (AP video/Ouk Navouth)
Cambodia approves Hun Sen’s son as prime minister
Cambodian parliament has approved Hun Manet, the son of longtime autocratic leader Hun Sen, to be the country’s new prime minister. Hun Manet, who is Cambodia’s military chief, has been engaging in foreign diplomacy more and more in recent years. (August 22) (AP video/Ouk Navouth)