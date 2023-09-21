Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his claim that there are “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil. (Sept. 21) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Trudeau calls on India to cooperate in the murder probe of Canadian Sikh separatist activist
