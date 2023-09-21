Murdoch steps down
Hurricane Nigel
India-Canada rift
Angus Cloud cause of death revealed
Fortnite refunds

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his claim that there are “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil. (Sept. 21) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
Video

Trudeau calls on India to cooperate in the murder probe of Canadian Sikh separatist activist

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his claim that there are “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil. (Sept. 21) (AP Video: David R. Martin)
 
Share