‘Anatomy of a Fall’ wins Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or, the third time female director wins top honor; Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt; ‘The Little Mermaid’ makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening. (May 29)
ShowBiz Minute: Cannes Winner, Roger Waters, Box Office
