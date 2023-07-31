Tim McGraw’s upcoming U.S. tour, titled “Standing Room Only,” is set to hit major American cities from March through June of 2024. Country artist Carly Pearce is joining McGraw on the long-anticipated tour, which he says will be “one of the coolest, biggest, most cinematic productions.” (July 31)
Tim McGraw calls upcoming tour one of his ‘biggest and most cinematic productions’
