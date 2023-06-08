While indie musician Caroline Rose ostensibly does not use their degree in architecture, they exploited it and their background in theater to design the set for their latest tour. Her latest album about a breakup, “The Art of Forgetting,” is out now. (June 8)
Caroline Rose exploits architecture skills for their show
