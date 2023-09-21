“‘Game of Thrones” creator and other authors sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement; Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after his nephew Takeoff’s shooting death; In Germany, George Clooney says he feels “great responsibility” to social causes for his children. (Sept. 21)
ShowBiz Minute: Martin, Quavo, Clooney
