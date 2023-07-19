It’s been almost four years since the first season of Neil Gaiman’s “Good Omens” debuted on the small screen. Now, stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant return to play angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, an unlikely duo trying to keep balance on Earth (July 19.)
Sheen & Tennant closer than ever in ‘Good Omens 2'
