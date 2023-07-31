Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public. (July 31) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
