Legendary rock group the Rolling Stones are back with a new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds.’ Largely kept under wraps, band members says the late Charlie Watts gave Steve Jordan his blessing on continuing the music. (Sept. 6)
Charlie Watts lives on in new Rolling Stones album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’
Legendary rock group the Rolling Stones are back with a new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds.’ Largely kept under wraps, band members says the late Charlie Watts gave Steve Jordan his blessing on continuing the music. (Sept. 6)