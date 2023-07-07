At a sprawling Kentucky military installation, workers are close to destroying rockets holding the last of the United States’ declared chemical weapons arsenal. An Army facility in Colorado destroyed its stockpile in June. (July 7) (AP video: Thomas Peipert)
US destroying last of its chemical weapons
