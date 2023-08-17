An endangered antelope has been born at a Chicago area zoo. The male addax was born Aug. 8 at Brookfield Zoo. Experts estimate there may be fewer than 100 of the African antelopes still living in the wild. But three have been born at the zoo in the past year. (Aug. 17)
Endangered antelope born at Chicago area zoo
