As Chicago has struggled to house asylum-seekers arriving in the city, it’s been using a bus center at O’Hare International Airport. The use of airports to house migrants has been rejected elsewhere and it highlights what’s been a haphazard response to the crisis. (Oct.1) (AP video: Melissa Winder)
Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers
