A 46 long cast of the largest predatory dinosaur yet discovered was unveiled at Chicago’s Field Museum. The Spinosaurus, suspended in a swimming position, is about 60 percent of a skeleton, the most complete specimen of the species. (June 2)(AP Video:Teresa Crawford)
Spinosaurus makes debut at Chicago’s Field Museum
