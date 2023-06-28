President Joe Biden traveled to Chicago Wednesday to make his pitch to a skeptical public that the U.S. economy is thriving under what he and the White House are now touting as “Bidenomics,” expected to be a key theme of his 2024 reelection bid. (June 28)
Biden touts ‘Bidenomics’ as key 2024 campaign theme
President Joe Biden traveled to Chicago Wednesday to make his pitch to a skeptical public that the U.S. economy is thriving under what he and the White House are now touting as “Bidenomics,” expected to be a key theme of his 2024 reelection bid. (June 28)