A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah’s Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. (July 7) (AP Video:Tassanee Vejpongsa)
5 charged in sexual abuse cases among Jehovah’s Witnesses
A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah’s Witnesses community has charged another five people with raping or molesting children as young as 4, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects. (July 7) (AP Video:Tassanee Vejpongsa)