American toddlers with disabilities are entitled to publicly funded therapies known as Early Intervention. But stagnant pay and higher cost of living means many providers can’t afford to participate, and children’s development suffers. (Oct. 8) (AP Video: Melissa Winder)
Toddlers with developmental delays are missing out on help they need. It can hurt them long term.
