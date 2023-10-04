Morgan State shooting
Kevin McCarthy out
Emergency Alert test
Italy bus crash
Powerball

After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. The monthly payments were meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Oct. 4) (AP Video/Leah Willingham)
Video

Child care centers just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families and providers scramble to cope

After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. The monthly payments were meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Oct. 4) (AP Video/Leah Willingham)
 
Share