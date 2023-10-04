After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country lost funding. The monthly payments were meant to stabilize the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Oct. 4) (AP Video/Leah Willingham)
Child care centers just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families and providers scramble to cope
