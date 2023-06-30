Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones

Brian Cox says the last episodes of “Succession” were “excellent” and reveals which of his TV children stirred the most compassion in him. Cox is playing a very different role of a remorseful ex-con in the new film “Prisoner’s Daughter,” which hits theaters June 30. (June 29)

Video

Brian Cox on Logan Roy and the TV child he felt for most

Brian Cox says the last episodes of “Succession” were “excellent” and reveals which of his TV children stirred the most compassion in him. Cox is playing a very different role of a remorseful ex-con in the new film “Prisoner’s Daughter,” which hits theaters June 30. (June 29)
 
Share