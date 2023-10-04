Hundreds of children across Port-au-Prince are banging on drums, fumbling through piano scales and trying on bass guitars for size in an attempt to drown out the machine guns and gang violence that erupts daily around them. The after-school music program is an oasis for children confined indoors as killings and kidnappings surge, with gangs recruiting kids as young as eight. (Oct. 4) (AP video/Pierre Luxama)
Young Haitians play music to drown out violence
Hundreds of children across Port-au-Prince are banging on drums, fumbling through piano scales and trying on bass guitars for size in an attempt to drown out the machine guns and gang violence that erupts daily around them. The after-school music program is an oasis for children confined indoors as killings and kidnappings surge, with gangs recruiting kids as young as eight. (Oct. 4) (AP video/Pierre Luxama)