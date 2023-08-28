Simone Biles wins 8th title
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville hate crime: What we know
Prigozhin confirmed dead

After 42 years of not knowing the other existed, a U.S. veteran recently got to hug his Chilean birth mother for the first time months into a journey to reunite with his lost relatives and uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption. (Aug. 25) (AP Video: Nathan Ellgren)

Video

Stolen at birth: Chilean-American meets birth mother

After 42 years of not knowing the other existed, a U.S. veteran recently got to hug his Chilean birth mother for the first time months into a journey to reunite with his lost relatives and uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption. (Aug. 25) (AP Video: Nathan Ellgren)
 
Share