After 42 years of not knowing the other existed, a U.S. veteran recently got to hug his Chilean birth mother for the first time months into a journey to reunite with his lost relatives and uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption. (Aug. 25) (AP Video: Nathan Ellgren)
Stolen at birth: Chilean-American meets birth mother
