Here’s the latest for Sunday, August 27th: Police say a white man shot and killed three in Florida; At least three marines are killed in aircraft crash on an island off of Australia; Russian authorities confirm the death of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in China for meetings with officials.
AP Top Stories August 27 P
