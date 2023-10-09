U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told top Chinese officials that he was “very disappointed” by China’s failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people. (Oct. 9)
US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told top Chinese officials that he was “very disappointed” by China’s failure to strongly condemn the recent Hamas attack on Israel and show sympathy for the country and its people. (Oct. 9)