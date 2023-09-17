Top Stories Sept. 17 P

Here’s the latest for Sunday, September 17th: Atlantic storm Lee weakens and expected to dissipate by Tuesday; Senior officials from U.S. and China met for two days in Malta; Tens of thousands of protestors gather in New York to end fossil fuels; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wraps his trip to Russia.
