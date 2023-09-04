Pope Francis sent a special greeting to China’s “noble” people on Sunday, giving them a special shout-out at the end of a Mass celebrated in neighbouring Mongolia during a papal visit that was largely overshadowed by Beijing and its crackdown on religious minorities. __ Associated Press religion coverage is supported by The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. (Sept. 4)
Pope greets Chinese people at Mongolia Mass
