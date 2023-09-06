Vice President Kamala Harris slammed China’s new national map that lays claim to most of the South China Sea, calling it a “violation of the law.” Harris made the comments during an interview with The Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Sept. 6)
Harris slams China’s new map as ‘a violation of the law’
