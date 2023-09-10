President Joe Biden insisted Sunday that he is not trying to start a “cold war” with China as he made his first visit to Vietnam, saying his goal is to provide stability around the world by building U.S. ties with Vietnam and other Asian countries. (September 10)
Biden says stronger US-Vietnam deal is about providing global stability, not containing China
