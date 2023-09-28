Fire rips through Iraqi wedding hall, killing around 100 in shock to Christian community

A fire that raced through a hall hosting a Christian wedding in northern Iraq has killed around 100 people and injured at least 100 others and authorities warn the death toll could rise. Survivors describe the blaze erupting just as the bride and groom began their slow dance, and a pyrotechnic show went off. The disaster in the Hamdaniya region of northern Iraq was a new tragedy for Iraq’s Christian community, which has dwindled over the past decade. (Sept. 28)