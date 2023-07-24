Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: Italy beat Argentina
Climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg appeared in court on Monday charged with disobeying law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmo in southern Sweden last month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Greta Thunberg appears in court
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations ordered
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo

“Barbenheimer,” the social media-fueled fusion of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” brought moviegoers back to theaters in record numbers over the weekend. Los Angeles’ Alamo Drafthouse Cinema added one more element to the summer blockbuster battle: Life Size: A Barbie Tribute Drag Show. (July 24)

‘Barbenheimer’ is a hit at the box office

