“Anthem,” directed by Peter Nicks and produced by Ryan Coogler, follows acclaimed composer Kris Bowers and Grammy-winning producer Dahi as they embark upon a musical journey traveling across the U.S. in hopes of creating a new American national anthem more reflective of America’s present society and citizens. (July 7)
‘Anthem’ doc explores America singing a different tune
