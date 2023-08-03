With global temperatures shattering records this year, are most people actually seeing this year as anything all that different? For many, climate change is hitting home, but for others, summer is summer, and they’ll take more convincing. (Aug. 3) (AP Video produced by Joshua A. Bickel)
Extreme heat, a climate change wake-up call for many
With global temperatures shattering records this year, are most people actually seeing this year as anything all that different? For many, climate change is hitting home, but for others, summer is summer, and they’ll take more convincing. (Aug. 3) (AP Video produced by Joshua A. Bickel)