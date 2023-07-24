The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is expected to start releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea within weeks. It’s unclear whether, or how, damaging that would be, but residents say they feel helpless. (July 24) (AP video/Ayaka McGill)
Residents worry ahead of Fukushima water release
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is expected to start releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea within weeks. It’s unclear whether, or how, damaging that would be, but residents say they feel helpless. (July 24) (AP video/Ayaka McGill)