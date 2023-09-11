Thousands of humpback whales congregate to breed in the warm waters of the Colombian Pacific between July and October. The season of their migration is eagerly anticipated by locals in the Colombian town of Bahia Solano. (Sept. 11)
Migration of humpback whales draws tourists and prosperity to Colombia harbour town
