Maui fires latest
Mortgage interest rates
Earthquake in Colombia
Wander Franco investigation
Britney Spears divorce

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities Thursday, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and causing minor damage to Colombia’s congressional chamber. (Aug. 18)

Video

Strong earthquake hits Colombia

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities Thursday, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and causing minor damage to Colombia’s congressional chamber. (Aug. 18)
 
Share