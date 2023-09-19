Browns’ Nick Chubb injury
The Colombian government’s plan for peace might be still far away from one of its most violent cities. Buenaventura, which sees a regular trade of drugs is of constant interest of militias which have taken advantage of its geography to rake in money and expand in territory from demobilized guerrillas and gangs. (AP Video: Marko Alvarez) (Sep 14)
Colombian city’s scars of gang violence as President hopes for peace

