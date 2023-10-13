Jurors convicted a Denver-area police officer Thursday of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault and acquitted another in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing. (Oct.12) (AP Video by Thomas Peipert) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
Elijah McClain verdict: 1 convicted, 1 acquitted
Jurors convicted a Denver-area police officer Thursday of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault and acquitted another in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing. (Oct.12) (AP Video by Thomas Peipert) (AP Production by Ao Gao)