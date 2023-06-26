Here’s the latest for Monday, June 26th: Colorado Springs suspect pleads guilty for mass shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub; Mercenary leader defiant in audio statement after short-lived rebellion in Russia; President Biden says US and NATO are not behind mercenary insurrection; Researchers say cancer vaccines could be approved in the next decade.
AP Top Stories June 26 P
Here’s the latest for Monday, June 26th: Colorado Springs suspect pleads guilty for mass shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub; Mercenary leader defiant in audio statement after short-lived rebellion in Russia; President Biden says US and NATO are not behind mercenary insurrection; Researchers say cancer vaccines could be approved in the next decade.