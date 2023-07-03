Contestants for this year’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest weighed-in on Monday ahead of the July Fourth event in Coney Island, New York. (Video by: Robert Bumsted/Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez) (July 3)
Nathan’s eating contest weigh-in ahead of July Fourth
Contestants for this year’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest weighed-in on Monday ahead of the July Fourth event in Coney Island, New York. (Video by: Robert Bumsted/Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez) (July 3)