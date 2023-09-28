2023 Ryder Cup
Teddy Swims, the eclectic soulful singer who gained popularity with his YouTube covers, says his debut album is “absolutely” a heartbreak album. The title, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)” is inspired by Swims’ battles with toxic relationships, substance abuse and self-worth, and reflects a promise the crooner made to himself to eek professional therapy after the project’s release. (Sept. 28) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)
Teddy Swims’ heartbreak-themed debut album is art imitating life

